Netweb Technologies share price jumps over 6% on receiving improved ESG score from SES ESG Research

Netweb Technologies share price: Netweb Technologies share price rose over 6% on Thursday, November 20 after the company announced that it has received an improved ESG ccore from SES ESG Research. SES ESG Research has assigned the company an ESG score of 68.2 for the financial year 2024–25. The updated score reflects an improvement of 7.9 points on a year-on-year basis.

"We would like to inform you that SES ESG RESEARCH PVT. LTD, a SEBI registered Category-II SEBI ESG Ratings Provider (SES), based on the data pertaining to the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Company, which is available in the public domain, has assigned an ESG Score of 68.2 to the Company, which is improved by 7.9 on a year-on-year comparison. SES ratings are shared with the Company on Tuesday, 18th November 2025 at 18:45 PM," the company said in an exchange filing.

Netweb Techlonogies Q2 Results Netweb Technologies reported a 19.8% rise in net profit to ₹31.4 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹26.2 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased 20.9% to ₹303.7 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with ₹251 crore in Q2 FY25.

On a sequential basis, net profit grew 3.2%, while revenue rose 0.8%.

“We secured two large strategic orders worth approximately ₹21,840 million, to be executed by FY27, reaffirming our position as India’s largest OEM in high-end computing solutions. The strategic orders won are of national significance, aimed at strengthening India’s AI compute infrastructure and advancing the vision of a Sovereign AI journey of the Nation,” Netweb Technologies chairman and MD Sanjay Lodha said.

Netweb provides a full stack of products and solutions to end-user industries including IT, ITES, BFSI, national data centres and government organisations across defence, education and R&D.

Netweb Technologies Stock Performance

The IT stock has jumped as much as 6.4% to its day's high of ₹3,500. It is now 22% away from its 52-week high of ₹4,480, hit in October 2025. Meanwhile, it has given multibagger returns from its 52-week low of ₹1,278.85, hit in April 2025, soaring almost 174%.