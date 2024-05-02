Netweb Technologies share price locked at 5% upper circuit after robust Q4 results
Netweb Technologies India’s net profit in the fourth quarter of FY24 jumped 181.8% to ₹29.66 crore from ₹10.52 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Netweb Technologies share price was locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹1,765.40 apiece on the BSE Thursday after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2024.
