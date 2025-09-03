Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 9% on this order win update; details here

Netweb Technologies share price surged as much as 9 per cent in intraday trade on the NSE on Wednesday (September 3) after the company said it had secured an order worth ₹1,734 crore to power India’s sovereign AI infrastructure.

Advertisement

The small-cap stock opened at ₹2,355.90 against its previous close of ₹2,266.60 and jumped 8.70 per cent to hit its intraday high of ₹2,464. Around 11:35 am, Netweb Technologies shares traded at ₹2,406.60, up 6.20 per cent on the NSE.

Netweb Technologies secures a strategic order In an exchange filing on September 3, Netweb said it had won an order worth ₹1,734 crore, which is of national importance and aims to strengthen India’s AI computing capabilities.

"Netweb Technologies India has secured a landmark order worth ₹1,734 crore. This strategic win is of national importance, aimed at strengthening India’s AI compute capabilities and advancing the country’s ambitions for a Sovereign AI System under the IndiaAI Mission," said the company.

Advertisement

"This deployment will mark a pivotal milestone in India’s journey to build sovereign AI infrastructure. It will enable the development and deployment of indigenous large multimodal models, domain-specific foundational models, and scalable AI solutions for socio-economic transformation," Netweb said.

According to the company, the order will leverage its latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on NVIDIA’s cutting-edge Blackwell architecture. The company further said order execution is scheduled between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27, with financial impact recognised during that period.

Netweb is a leading Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the space of high-end computing solutions (HCS).