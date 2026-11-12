Netweb Technologies share price rebounds over 13% in four sessions after long downtrend: Relief rally or trend reversal?

Netweb Technologies India shares gained over 3% on Thursday, 12 November, extending their recovery after a prolonged downtrend. The stock has rebounded more than 13% over the past four trading sessions, signalling a pickup in buying interest. However, it remains under pressure over a broader period, declining 16.92% in a month and 14.12% over three months. On a positive note, the stock has gained 3.40% over six months and is up 35.11% so far in 2026.

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Netweb Technologies, a domestic provider of high-performance computing solutions, reported a sharp rise in profitability for the September quarter of FY27, buoyed by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surged to ₹136.7 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹31.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations also registered a multifold increase, climbing to ₹1,323.3 crore from ₹303.7 crore a year earlier.

Netweb’s order book stood at ₹2,629 crore as of 30 September 2026, providing visibility for business growth in the coming quarters.

Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha said Q2 FY27 marked another record quarter for the company, with its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations and PAT.

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He added that Netweb’s PAT for the first half of FY27 reached ₹222 crore, exceeding its full-year FY26 profit of ₹205.8 crore within just six months.

AI Systems remained the biggest growth contributor, generating ₹773.1 crore, or 58.4% of the company’s Q2 revenue from operations. High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Private Cloud also delivered strong contributions of ₹248.2 crore and ₹244.8 crore, respectively.

Lodha said the company’s order book stood at ₹2,629 crore at the end of September, with an additional L1 position of ₹652.5 crore, strengthening its revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Netweb Technologies India share price today Netweb Technologies India share price today opened at ₹4,170.30 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹4,150, and an intraday high of ₹4,285 per share.

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Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said the stock had rebounded from its recent low of around ₹3,715. However, it formed a long upper wick in Thursday’s session, indicating rejection near the 20-day EMA. The stock is now trading below this moving average, while the EMA’s curvature has also started tilting downwards. Arora said the technical bias would remain weak until the stock decisively crosses ₹4,220, with any recovery attempts likely to face selling pressure. On the downside, ₹4,080 remains a crucial support and demand zone that the stock needs to hold. He believes a wait-and-watch approach is appropriate at current levels.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said the stock has rebounded over the past few sessions from a strong support zone, in line with the broader market recovery. He expects the momentum to extend in the near term, potentially taking the stock towards ₹4,350–4,380. On the downside, ₹4,000 is likely to act as immediate support.

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Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the stock has staged a pullback following its recent corrective phase. However, he expects it to consolidate in the near term, with immediate resistance placed around its 50-day DEMA at ₹4,470.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.