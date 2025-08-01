Netweb Technologies share price surges 12.5% as Q1 net profit doubles; trades 350% above IPO price

Netweb Technologies, a leading provider of high-end computing solutions (HCS) in India, extended its winning streak for the fourth straight session as its shares surged another 12.6% in intraday trade on Friday, August 1, to ₹2,286 apiece. The rally came in response to the company's strong June quarter earnings.

On Thursday, the company reported over a 100% jump in profit after tax to ₹30.5 crore in Q1FY26, driven by robust demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Operating income more than doubled to ₹301.21 crore from ₹149.3 crore in the June 2024 quarter. EBITDA surged 127% to ₹44 crore, with margins expanding by 167 basis points to 14.9% during the reporting quarter.

Also Read | PNB Housing Finance share price crashes 17% as MD and CEO resigns

AI remained a major growth driver, contributing 29% to operating revenue with 300% YoY growth. Reinforcing its progress in this space, the company launched Skylus.ai in FY25—a unified, composable GPU orchestration platform designed for rapid deployment and optimization of AI infrastructure. Netweb said Skylus.ai strengthens its AI capabilities and supports India’s vision of becoming the “AI factory of the world.”

During the quarter, the company successfully executed a large AI order in the critical defense sector, emphasizing that a country's defense strength today is defined not only by military power but increasingly by technological superiority.

Commenting on the results, Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director of Netweb Technologies, said the strong performance reflects the company’s commitment to in-house design and manufacturing of next-generation systems. This aligns with the ‘Make in India’ vision and contributes to India’s emergence as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing.

Lodha further added that India’s rapidly evolving AI ecosystem—driven by vibrant research, growing enterprise adoption, and government-led initiatives to develop indigenous large language models (LLMs)—presents significant innovation opportunities. Netweb is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum with a focused approach across its three growth pillars: High-Performance Computing (HPC), Private Cloud, and AI Systems

Stock up over 350% from IPO price After hitting an all-time high of ₹3,060 in November last year, shares of Netweb came under pressure in subsequent months before rebounding in May with a 42% gain. The rally extended into the following months, trimming the stock’s year-to-date losses to 16%.

For long-term investors, the company has delivered stellar returns, surging 170% over the last two years. Since its IPO price of ₹500, the stock is currently trading 357% higher, rewarding those who have held it since its debut in July 2023.