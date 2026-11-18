AI stock Netweb Technologies share price has been under pressure recently as selling pressure in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology stocks globally weighed on investor sentiment.

However, it has surged 42% from its 52-week low of ₹2,942.45, recorded in December 2025. Just in today's deals, it rose as much as 3% to an intraday high of ₹4,175 on the BSE on Wednesday, November 18

The stock still remains 28% below its 52-week high of ₹5,810, touched in August 2026.

The recent gains follow a period of weakness, with the stock declining 13.5% in one month and 24% over three months. It has, however, advanced 7.5% over six months and delivered a 25% return over the past year.

Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) systems and high-performance computing solutions supported a sharp sequential improvement in the company's Q2 FY27 performance. Its order book and expanding business pipeline have also drawn positive assessments from brokerages ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital, both of which have assigned Buy ratings.

Netweb Technologies Q2: Revenue, profit jump over 60% Netweb Technologies reported revenue of ₹1,323 crore in the September quarter, rising 61.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹819 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit increased 60.6% to ₹137 crore from ₹85.3 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 64.4% to ₹197 crore from ₹119.8 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 14.9% from 14.6% in the preceding quarter. The company's order book stood at ₹2,629 crore as of September 30, 2026, providing visibility into business prospects over the coming quarters.

AI systems remained the primary growth driver. Income from the segment reached ₹1,283.6 crore in the first half of FY27, contributing 59.9% of operating revenue.

Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha said the September quarter marked another record, with the company achieving its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations and profit after tax (PAT). First-half FY27 PAT reached ₹222 crore, exceeding the full-year FY26 PAT of ₹205.8 crore.

During Q2, AI systems contributed ₹773.1 crore, or 58.4% of quarterly revenue from operations, registering 1,068.1% year-on-year growth. High-performance computing (HPC) and private cloud solutions contributed ₹248.2 crore and ₹244.8 crore, respectively.

Lodha said rising demand for AI computing, GPU-intensive infrastructure and sovereign computing capabilities was creating opportunities across government institutions, enterprises, cloud service providers and data centre operators.

Should you buy Netweb Technologies shares? ICICI Securities has maintained its Buy rating on Netweb Technologies with a target price of ₹5,990 for September 2027, valuing the company at 65 times its estimated earnings. The brokerage expects growth to be supported by an expanding pipeline and demand across the company's strategic businesses.

ICICI Securities expects Netweb to deliver an organic compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35-40%, supported by demand for HPC, high-performance computing infrastructure (HCI), AI and embedded systems. These segments recorded 369% year-on-year growth in the September quarter, according to the brokerage.

Meanwhile, IIFL Capital has initiated coverage on Netweb Technologies with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹5,700, based on 50 times its estimated September 2027 earnings.

IIFL Capital expects the company's FY27 revenue to reach ₹4,220 crore, representing growth of around 93% year-on-year, compared with management's target of more than ₹4,000 crore. It projects sales and profit to grow at CAGRs of 36% and 37%, respectively, between FY27 and FY29, while expecting medium-term growth of 30-40%.

Technical Outlook According to Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research, Choice Equity Broking, NETWEB is currently trading around ₹4,084.30 and continues to move within an ascending channel pattern on the daily chart. However, the stock is trading below all key moving averages, indicating weakness in the short-term trend despite the broader channel structure remaining intact.

"The Daily RSI stands at 42.71, reflecting subdued momentum and limited buying strength. The current price action suggests a corrective phase, and the stock needs to regain its key moving averages to improve its technical outlook. The lower boundary of the ascending channel remains an important support area to watch.

On the downside, ₹3,850 is the immediate support, followed by major support around ₹3,700, which aligns with the lower trendline of the ascending channel. On the upside, ₹4,420 is the immediate resistance, coinciding with the 50 EMA, while ₹4,500 remains the next major hurdle. A sustained move above these levels could improve the recovery momentum," he said.