Netweb Technologies share price up almost 45% in past 6 months - What's boosting the stock? Triggers explained

Netweb Technologies share price has been on a roll of late. The IT stock jumped nearly 5% in morning deals on the NSE on Thursday, 3 September, looking set to snap its three-day losing streak. Netweb Technologies shares opened at ₹5,165 on the NSE against its previous close of ₹5,110 and jumped as much as 4.7% to an intraday high of ₹5,349.50. At this price, the stock has surged almost 45% over the last six months.

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What's boosting the stock? On a monthly scale, Netweb Tech shares are up nearly 3% so far in September after a 15% surge in August. Investors are buying the stock after the company's annual report for FY26 underscored its strong financial performance and upbeat management commentary.

As per the exchange filing, Netweb said its revenue from operations for FY26 surged 90% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,183.56 crore, out of which revenue from the AI systems segment stood at ₹947.8 crore.

Among its customers, the government's share stood at 42.8%, while non-government entities accounted for 57.2%.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the year saw a solid 81% YoY jump to ₹205.82 crore. Operating EBITDA for the year jumped 79.1% YoY to ₹2,84.84 crore, while operating EBITDA margin for the year stood at 13%.

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"In FY26, we strengthened our position in India’s AI infrastructure and end-to-end computing solutions landscape, delivered strong financial performance, expanded our technology and manufacturing capabilities, and secured landmark opportunities," said Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director, Netweb Technologies India.

"As AI adoption accelerates, we remain focused on building on this momentum, creating enduring stakeholder value, and shaping the AI infrastructure of tomorrow," said Lodha.

Meanwhile, on 25 August, the company said it successfully raised ₹1,200 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP).

This was the first equity capital raise by the company since its listing on the NSE and BSE in July 2023. After the QIP, the company allotted 25,05,219 shares of face value ₹2 each at an issue price of ₹4,790 per share.

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Netweb intends to utilise the net proceeds of the QIP towards funding its working capital requirements to support the execution of its anticipated growth in the order book and general corporate purposes.

According to Sonam Srivastava, the founder of Wright Research, Netweb is at the heart of India's AI infrastructure push, such as data centre capex, sovereign compute projects, and the government's focus on local server manufacturing.

"Their tie-up with Nvidia is a huge advantage, since it gives them access to some of the most supply-constrained hardware out there. AI systems, which used to be just a small part of the business, have now become the main revenue driver," Srivastava added.

Netweb Technologies share price trend The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹5,813 on 24 August, and a 52-week low of ₹2,243.90 on 2 September last year. Year-to-date, Netweb Tech shares are up 73% on the NSE, while over the last 1 year, it has delivered a multibagger return of 111%.

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