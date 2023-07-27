Netweb Technologies shares extend gains after listing at 89% premium. Buy, sell or wait?2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Netweb Technologies shares can be bought above ₹935 for ₹1,000 target in near term, say stock market experts
Netweb Technologies shares made a dream debut on Dalal Street delivering to the tune of 89 per cent to its allottees. Netweb Technologies share price opened on BSE at ₹942.50 apiece levels whereas it opened on NSE at ₹947 per share against its issue price of ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share. However, Netweb Technologies share price further ascended and went on to hit intraday high of ₹953 per share levels while on NSE it went on to hit intraday high of ₹952 per share.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×