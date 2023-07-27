Netweb Technologies shares made a dream debut on Dalal Street delivering to the tune of 89 per cent to its allottees. Netweb Technologies share price opened on BSE at ₹942.50 apiece levels whereas it opened on NSE at ₹947 per share against its issue price of ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share. However, Netweb Technologies share price further ascended and went on to hit intraday high of ₹953 per share levels while on NSE it went on to hit intraday high of ₹952 per share.

According to stock market experts, Netweb Technologies shares may hit four-digits in near term once it sustains above ₹935 apiece levels on closing basis. They said that those who have Netweb Technologies shares in their stock portfolio, they are advised to hold the stock with stop loss at ₹850. However, they advised lucky allottees to book fifty per cent profit and fish out the principal and hold the rest for ₹1,000 target in near term. For those who missed to get Netweb Technologies shares during allotment process, they advised them to buy the stock only when it sustains above ₹935.

Netweb Technologies share price outlook

On reasons for such a strong listing of Netweb Technologies shares, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "The strong listing is in line with expectations, as the company has a strong track record of growth and its financial performance has been improving in recent years. Netweb Technologies is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the high-end computing market in India, as it has a strong focus on the niche business segment of high-end computing solutions."

Speaking on Netweb Technologies IPO listing, Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, "Netweb Technologies IPO has delivered almost90 per cent return to the lucky allottees and my advice to them is to book 50 per cent profit and fish out their principal. Shareholders are advised to hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹850 apiece levels for ₹1,000 apiece target in near term." He said that Netweb Technologies share price may become highly bullish once it closes above ₹935 apiece levels.

On advice to fresh investors or those who missed to get Netweb Technologies share during allotment process, Vaibhav Kaushik of GCL Broking said, "Fresh investment is allowed only above ₹935 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹870 levels. Once the stock sustains above rs 935, current shareholders are also advised to upgrade their stop loss from ₹850 to ₹870 levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.