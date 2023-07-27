According to stock market experts, Netweb Technologies shares may hit four-digits in near term once it sustains above ₹935 apiece levels on closing basis. They said that those who have Netweb Technologies shares in their stock portfolio, they are advised to hold the stock with stop loss at ₹850. However, they advised lucky allottees to book fifty per cent profit and fish out the principal and hold the rest for ₹1,000 target in near term. For those who missed to get Netweb Technologies shares during allotment process, they advised them to buy the stock only when it sustains above ₹935.