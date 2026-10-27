Netweb Technologies shares: Multibagger stock jumps 780% against IPO price in 3 years; experts see more upside | Target

Multibagger stocks to buy today: Netweb Technologies shares have remained a money-making stock for its shareholders since its listing in July 2023. Netweb Technologies shares were offered in the primary market in July 2023 at an upper price band of ₹500, and the stock listed at a whopping 89% premium on the NSE at ₹947. The Netweb Technologies shares didn't end here only. The stock continued to attract buyers and turned out a wealth creater for long-term shareholders. Netweb Technologies' share price today is around ₹4,400, around 780% higher than the IPO price of ₹500 per equity share.
Netweb Technologies' share price today saw strong buying during morning trading, driven by strong Q2 results 2026. The company has posted its highest quarterly performance driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. They said that the company's sales, order book and net profit have grown exponentially YoY. They predicted the strong performance to continue due to robust company guidance for next year and set a long-term target price of ₹5,560, which may become a reality by December 2027.
Decoding the key indicators that may continue to fuel Netweb Technologies shares, the Equirus Securities report said, “We believe that Netweb’s growth visibility is gaining further traction for FY27E & beyond, considering strong order intake of ₹2,630 crore (at 2Q-end) vs ₹2,510 crore qoq. Also, Netweb is chasing a strong pipeline worth ₹1,1150 crore besides the L1-pipeline of ₹650 crore at 2Q-end.”
The brokerage said that Netweb reported an order pipeline of ₹11,150 crore vs ₹10,410 crore qoq, an L1 pipeline of ₹650 crore vs ₹850 crore qoq, and an order book of ₹2,630 crore vs ₹2,510 crore qoq. To keep up the pace on order book execution, it reported inventory days to 117 (vs. 110 qoq/86 at FY26 /53 at FY25).
Expecting the uptrend to continue further, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Existing shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹4,040. On breaking above ₹4,650, the stock may soon touch ₹5,150.”
On the suggestion to the long-term investors, the Equirus Securities report says, “Considering above arguments, we maintain our LONG rating with Dec’27 TP of ₹5,560 (Sep’27; ₹5,390 earlier) set at fwd. PE of 51x EPS of ₹109 (earlier at 56x EPS of ₹96.2). Netweb needs to tighten its working capital and FCF generation on a consistent basis.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.