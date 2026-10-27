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Netweb Technologies shares: Multibagger stock jumps 780% against IPO price in 3 years; experts see more upside | Target

Netweb Technologies share price today opened upside at 4,340 nd touched an intraday high of 4,484.50 per share

Asit Manohar
Published27 Oct 2026, 03:25 PM IST
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Netweb Technologies IPO was launched at an upper price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 in the Indian primary market in July 2023.
Netweb Technologies IPO was launched at an upper price band of ₹500 in the Indian primary market in July 2023.(Photo: Representational AI-generated image for educational purposes only)
AI Quick Read

Multibagger stocks to buy today: Netweb Technologies shares have remained a money-making stock for its shareholders since its listing in July 2023. Netweb Technologies shares were offered in the primary market in July 2023 at an upper price band of 500, and the stock listed at a whopping 89% premium on the NSE at 947. The Netweb Technologies shares didn't end here only. The stock continued to attract buyers and turned out a wealth creater for long-term shareholders. Netweb Technologies' share price today is around 4,400, around 780% higher than the IPO price of 500 per equity share.

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Netweb Technologies' share price today saw strong buying during morning trading, driven by strong Q2 results 2026. The company has posted its highest quarterly performance driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. They said that the company's sales, order book and net profit have grown exponentially YoY. They predicted the strong performance to continue due to robust company guidance for next year and set a long-term target price of 5,560, which may become a reality by December 2027.

Netweb Technologies Q2 results 2026

Decoding the key indicators that may continue to fuel Netweb Technologies shares, the Equirus Securities report said, “We believe that Netweb’s growth visibility is gaining further traction for FY27E & beyond, considering strong order intake of 2,630 crore (at 2Q-end) vs 2,510 crore qoq. Also, Netweb is chasing a strong pipeline worth 1,1150 crore besides the L1-pipeline of 650 crore at 2Q-end.”

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The brokerage said that Netweb reported an order pipeline of 11,150 crore vs 10,410 crore qoq, an L1 pipeline of 650 crore vs 850 crore qoq, and an order book of 2,630 crore vs 2,510 crore qoq. To keep up the pace on order book execution, it reported inventory days to 117 (vs. 110 qoq/86 at FY26 /53 at FY25).

Netweb Technologies share price target

Expecting the uptrend to continue further, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Existing shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss at 4,040. On breaking above 4,650, the stock may soon touch 5,150.”

On the suggestion to the long-term investors, the Equirus Securities report says, “Considering above arguments, we maintain our LONG rating with Dec’27 TP of 5,560 (Sep’27; 5,390 earlier) set at fwd. PE of 51x EPS of 109 (earlier at 56x EPS of 96.2). Netweb needs to tighten its working capital and FCF generation on a consistent basis.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Netweb TechnologiesStocks To BuyQ2 ResultsMultibagger StocksStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
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