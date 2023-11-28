Netweb Technologies stock soars 10% on partnership with NVIDIA
Netweb Technologies shares surged 10% after the company partnered with NVIDIA to explore the potential of AI and high-performance computing. Netweb will manufacture server designs for the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip MGX server designs.
Shares of Netweb Technologies, one of the country's leading Indian OEMs in high-end computing, soared 10% to ₹892.40 apiece in early trade on Tuesday. This significant uptick follows the company's collaboration with NVIDIA to unlock the potential of AI and high-performance computing.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started