Netweb Technologies stock soars 10% on partnership with NVIDIA

Shares of Netweb Technologies , one of the country's leading Indian OEMs in high-end computing, soared 10% to ₹892.40 apiece in early trade on Tuesday. This significant uptick follows the company's collaboration with NVIDIA to unlock the potential of AI and high-performance computing.

In a regulatory filing today, the company announced that it is now a manufacturing partner for the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip MGX server designs.

Netweb will build and produce more than 10 server variations under its Tyrone range of AI systems meant for a wide range of AI and high-performance computing and supercomputing applications.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel, Bharat Forge, DMart among 12 stocks to buy this week

With NVIDIA MGX, a modular reference design, the company said its AI systems will target complex workloads of HPC, data science, large language models, edge computing, enterprise AI, and design and simulation.

The product range will also support handling a wide range of simultaneous workloads, such as AI training, inference, and 5G, on a single system. At the same time, the designs ensure seamless upgrades for upcoming hardware generations, it added.

Netweb’s AI systems with NVIDIA MGX will give a boost to the country’s 'Make in India' mission. At the same time, the local manufacturing of systems will build a local ecosystem to better address the demands around AI and accelerated computing applications from both government and private enterprises.

Also Read: How to beat the stock market

Ushering AI demands and the potential of India can be shown by the latest big announcements from some of the large Indian corporates to develop AI infrastructure in India. Netweb’s NVIDIA MGX platform-based portfolio can help build sovereign AI infrastructure for India and other nations, the company stated.

Netweb Technologies is one of India’s leading Indian-origin-owned and controlled OEMs in the space of HCS, providing supercomputing systems, private cloud and HCI, data centre servers, AI systems and enterprise workstations, and HPS solutions.

Also Read: FPI debt inflows at 26-month high in Nov on Fed rate pause

It develops homegrown compute and storage technologies and deploys supercomputing infrastructure to meet the rising computational demands of businesses, academia, and research organisations, particularly under India's National Supercomputing Mission.

Over the years, the company has designed, developed, and deployed some of India’s most powerful supercomputing systems, including AIRAWAT, Agastya, PARAM Ambar, Hartree, Kohinoor 3, PARAM YUVA-II, and more.

Also Read: Venture Capital funding in India plunges over by 67% during Jan-Oct this year

On July 27, the company's shares were listed on the Indian secondary market at ₹910.4 apiece, an 82% premium compared to the IPO price of ₹500.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.