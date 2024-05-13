Neuland Laboratories crack 13.5% as Q4 results miss Street expectations
Neuland Laboratories' shares fell over 13% as Q4FY24 results missed expectations. Net profit dropped 20% YoY to ₹67.6 crore, total income down 6% YoY to ₹390.4 crore.
Shares of Neuland Laboratories cracked over 13 percent in intra-day deals on Monday after the pharma firm's March quarter results (Q4FY24) missed Street expectations.
