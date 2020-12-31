Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >New army of individual investors flexes its muscle
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Edward McCarthy, left, works on the trading floor, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Stocks are rising on Wall Street Monday, as the country's first vaccinations against COVID-19 have the end of the pandemic slowly materializing into hazy sight. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

New army of individual investors flexes its muscle

5 min read . 12:17 PM IST Caitlin Mccabe , The Wall Street Journal

  • More than 10 million new brokerage accounts were opened in 2020 as individuals piled in to bet on stocks

The online brokerage industry might be hard pressed to outdo the record-breaking year it experienced in 2020, but for now, few are betting against it.

Individual investors opened more than 10 million new brokerage accounts in 2020, JMP Securities estimates, a record. Interest isn’t fading, either: App downloads for brokerage firms, while lower than earlier in the year, remain resilient, with the Robinhood Markets Inc. app expected to reach 500,000 downloads in December alone, data provided by the investment bank shows. Website traffic for well-entrenched brokerages, including TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. and E*Trade Financial Corp., continues to increase as well.

