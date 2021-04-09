New bonds fuel lending to fast-growing but unprofitable tech companies
- Wall Street is selling new complex securities backed by private loans to loss-making businesses
No earnings? No problem. Investors are funneling money to unprofitable software companies through a new type of debt deal.
Nonbank lenders like Golub Capital, AllianceBernstein Holdings LP and Owl Rock Capital Partners LP have issued asset-backed bonds to help finance about $2 billion of loans to such companies since November, according to data from Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many of the loans are to fast-growing, but still unprofitable, software enterprises.
