New covid-19 strain can't overturn bullish market narrative yet
New covid-19 strain can’t overturn bullish market narrative yet

2 min read . 10:30 AM IST Mike Bird , The Wall Street Journal

  • Selloff in risky assets is predictable reaction to coronavirus strain, but for now the news doesn’t justify a more negative outlook

Europe’s mutated coronavirus doesn’t yet pose an existential threat to the market narrative that has become a reasonable consensus since late March and particularly since the news of the efficacy of vaccines in November.

Global equities and oil prices slumped while safe-bond prices jumped early Monday, as investors reacted to the new strain of Covid-19 that has emerged in the U.K., prompting immediate restrictions against travel from the country.

