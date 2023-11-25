SEBI board denies nod to new delisting rules, seeks more data
The board found the data available as insufficient to draw significant conclusions, SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch noted.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) board has denied issuing its nod for the new delisting regulations, citing the lack of data available, said Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the market regulator, on November 25.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started