Govt notifies new drone rules: These stocks should be in your radar

Meanwhile, DCM Shriram recently signed an agreement with Turkish UAV manufacturer and drone maker Zyrone Dynamics. “As per the agreement, the company would subscribe to 30% of the capital of the foreign company comprising of 25715 shares at a total investment of just over USD 1.05 million in five tranches over a period of about a year, subject to necessary approval with regard to foreign investment under FEMA Regulations," it said in an exchange filing on August 17.