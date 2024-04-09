New Heights: 8 Nifty 500 stocks entered the ₹10,000 club in the last one year
8 stocks including Maruti Suzuki India, Voltamp Transformers, Disa India, Wendt (India), UltraTech Cement, Benares Hotels, Bengal & Assam Company, and Kaycee Industries joined ₹10,000 club in the last one year amid remarkable performance.
Eight stocks within the Nifty 500 index have joined the significant ₹10,000 threshold for the first time with their stellar performance. This surge not only reflects the resilience and dynamism of these individual stocks but also speaks volumes about the evolving landscape of investment opportunities in the market.
