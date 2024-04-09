New Heights: 8 Nifty 500 stocks entered the ₹10,000 club in the last one year

8 stocks including Maruti Suzuki India, Voltamp Transformers, Disa India, Wendt (India), UltraTech Cement, Benares Hotels, Bengal & Assam Company, and Kaycee Industries joined ₹ 10,000 club in the last one year amid remarkable performance.

Eight stocks within the Nifty 500 index have joined the significant ₹10,000 threshold for the first time with their stellar performance. This surge not only reflects the resilience and dynamism of these individual stocks but also speaks volumes about the evolving landscape of investment opportunities in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transitioning from a four-digit to a five-digit value is a significant milestone for these stocks, symbolizing a notable evolution in their market position and reflecting substantial growth and investor confidence.

From Maruti Suzuki to Voltamp Transformers Shares of Maruti Suzuki crossed the ₹10,000 mark for the first time in August 2023, and they maintained the same upward trajectory in the following months and touched a new record high of ₹12,557 apiece in the previous trading session.

Similarly, UltraTech Cement, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, also crossed the ₹10,000 mark in December last year. This remarkable performance propelled the company's market capitalization to exceed ₹3 lakh crore.

The increased government spending on infrastructure development, coupled with affordable housing initiatives and strong demand for urban housing and real estate, is currently driving the demand for cement in the country.

Similarly, Voltamp Transformers, a prominent transformer manufacturing company in India, saw its shares cross the ₹10,000 mark this month on April 2nd. During today's trading session, the stock reached another record high of ₹10,377.6 apiece.

Remarkably, the stock has generated over a 257% return in the past year, surging from ₹2905 apiece to ₹10,058 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The surge in demand for transformers, fueled by the expansion of renewable and thermal power capacity to meet the country's growing energy needs, has benefited transformer manufacturers like Voltamp Transformers.

Additionally, Disa India, a leading equipment manufacturer with advanced foundry and surface preparation process technology, has also witnessed substantial growth in the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In June 2023, the stock crossed the ₹10,000 level for the first time, and within the following two months, it surpassed the ₹15,000 mark. Furthermore, in December, it reached another record high of ₹17,570 apiece. Overall, the stock has generated a 77% return in the past year.

Likewise, shares of Wendt India, a leading manufacturer of super abrasives, machining tools, and precision components, have exhibited remarkable performance in the past year, surpassing the ₹10,000 mark in June 2023.

Over the following three months, the stock surpassed the ₹15,000 level. However, despite witnessing some profit booking since then, it has managed to trade above the ₹10,000 level. Considering the stock's March 2020 trading price of ₹1,780, it has returned 605% since then. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a parallel trend, Benares Hotels, Bengal & Assam Company, and Kaycee Industries have also surpassed the ₹10,000 level over the past year. Notably, all three stocks have delivered multibagger returns during the same period, with Benares Hotels generating a return of 175%, Kaycee Industries with 157%, and Bengal & Assam Company with a rally of 157%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

