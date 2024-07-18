New Heights: Sensex tops 81,000 mark for the first time, Nifty 50 crosses 24,700

The domestic frontline indices recorded another significant milestone in Thursday's intraday trade, with the Sensex crossing 81,000 points for the first time to set a new record high of 81,203 and the Nifty 50 crossed 24,700 for the first time to hit a new all-time high of 24,746. Both indices have jumped nearly 0.5% in today's intraday session.

The majority of the gains were driven by IT stocks, as investors turned optimistic towards IT stocks after the country's leading two IT firms, TCS and HCL Tech reported healthy performance in the June quarter. In the backdrop, the Nifty IT index continues its fourth consecutive bull run in today's trade, jumping another 2% to hit a new record high of 39,905.