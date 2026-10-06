New IPO listings: Discount or premium? SRIT India vs Shah Investor's Home - Check worst and best debut

SRIT India share price made a positive debut on the bourses today, Tuesday, 6 October. On the NSE, SRIT India share price opened at ₹148 per share, marking a 13.85% premium over the issue price of ₹130. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹139.80 apiece, up 7.5% from the issue price.

SRIT India share price later hit the 5% upper circuit and traded more than 19% above its issue price.

Meanwhile, Shah Investor's Home share price made a decent debut on the bourses. On both the NSE and BSE, Shah Investor's Home share price opened at ₹171 per share, representing a 2.4% premium over the issue price of ₹167.

The Shah Investor's Home share price gained more than 2% from its listing price and traded over 4% above its issue price.

SRIT India takes the debut-day win SRIT India emerged as the clear winner on debut, opening at a 13.85% premium on the NSE and later hitting the 5% upper circuit, trading more than 19% above its issue price.

In comparison, Shah Investor’s Home had a more muted debut, opening at a 2.4% premium and gaining just over 4% from its issue price.

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IPO details SRIT India IPO The SRIT India IPO was a ₹218.40-crore book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The issue received a strong response from investors and was subscribed 125.16 times overall. The retail portion was subscribed 63.70 times, while the QIB (Ex Anchor) and NII portions were subscribed 91.84 times and 312.99 times, respectively.

The company had fixed the IPO price band at ₹123–130 per share, with a lot size of 115 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors were required to make a minimum investment of ₹14,950.

SRIT India plans to use the net IPO proceeds primarily towards capital expenditure and working capital requirements. It has earmarked ₹12.86 crore for modernising existing products and redevelopment, while ₹124 crore will be used to meet working capital requirements.

The remaining proceeds will be utilised for inorganic growth through potential acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, along with general corporate purposes. The total estimated utilisation of the net proceeds stands at ₹136.86 crore.

Shah Investor's Home IPO The Shah Investor's Home IPO was a ₹90.17-crore issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 53.99 lakh shares.

The IPO was subscribed 38.12 times overall, with the retail portion subscribed 19.26 times. The QIB (Ex Anchor) and NII portions were subscribed 28.05 times and 95.54 times, respectively.

The company fixed the final issue price at ₹167 per share, with a lot size of 85 shares. The minimum investment required for retail investors was ₹14,195.

Shah Investor's Home plans to utilise ₹60 crore of the IPO proceeds towards working capital requirements. Another ₹18.56 crore has been earmarked for general corporate purposes, while ₹11.61 crore will be used towards issue expenses. The total amount raised through the issue stood at ₹90.17 crore.

What should investors do? Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President - Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chagganlal Securities Pvt Ltd, said SRIT India, which has a 26-year track record and established capabilities across healthcare, e-governance and telecom/broadband, is well positioned to benefit from the continued digitalisation of government services and emerging opportunities in AI, power utilities and smart infrastructure.

The company has an order book of ₹1,204.7 crore, while its RoNW stands at 30.23%. Ojha also highlighted SRIT India's CMMI Level 5 credentials as a positive for its execution capabilities. At the upper price band, the company was valued at 19.29x post-listing P/E, which he described as reasonable compared with select e-governance peers. However, high working-capital intensity and dependence on government contracts remain key risks.

For investors, Ojha said short-term investors may consider booking gains, while those who received allotment can consider booking partial gains and holding the remaining shares for the long term, subject to execution and improvement in working-capital efficiency.

On Shah Investor's Home, Ojha said the company has a 30-plus-year track record, a sizeable retail client base, expanding digital platforms and new initiatives such as SIHL Moneymaker and ALGOFY, which provide a foundation for long-term growth.

However, he pointed to concerns around the company's financial performance, with FY26 revenue and PAT declining around 24% and 44% year-on-year, respectively. Negative operating cash flow and high dependence on Gujarat and broking income also remain key risks.

At around 18x FY26 earnings, Ojha said the valuation appears broadly reasonable, although it offers limited comfort given the company's weak earnings trajectory.

He said existing and allotted investors can consider booking listing gains, while fresh investors should wait for price stabilisation and assess the company's performance over the next one to two quarters before entering.

Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said near-term investors should assess Shah Investor's Home's ability to sustain revenue and profit growth while maintaining healthy operating margins and expanding its client and business base.

He added that the stock could attract greater investor interest if upcoming results demonstrate consistent revenue and profit growth, margin expansion and steady cash generation from operations.

For long-term investors, Singh said the company’s IT and digital technology services business should remain a key area to track, supported by growing demand for digital transformation and technology infrastructure.