New IPO listings today: Price gains - Adroit Industries, Elevate Campuses, Swastika Infra, Armee Infotech shares debut

New listings today: Around four new mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) - Adroit Industries (India) IPO, Elevate Campuses IPO, Swastika Infra, and ArMee Infotech IPO - made their stock market debut on Wednesday, 30 September.

Adroit Industries IPO listing Adroit Industries share price made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, September 30. The stock opened at ₹250 on the BSE, marking an 86.57% premium over its IPO price of ₹134. On the NSE, the shares began trading at ₹235, representing a 75.37% premium to the issue price.

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Adroit Industries shares hit 5% upper circuit at ₹248.39 per share, after blockbuster debut.

The ₹150.71-crore initial public offering (IPO) had received a strong response from investors during its three-day subscription window. By the close of bidding on September 25, the issue had been subscribed 176.85 times, with investors bidding for 139.23 crore shares compared with the 78.73 lakh shares available for subscription.

Elevate Campuses IPO listing Elevate Campuses share price made a subdued debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday. The stock opened at ₹355.10 on the NSE, marking a 1.91% discount to its IPO price of ₹362 per share. On the BSE, the shares listed at ₹356.50, representing a 1.52% discount to the issue price.

Elevate Campuses shares fell over 3% after the listing, touching an intraday low of ₹321 per share on NSE.

The ₹2,100-crore initial public offering (IPO) received a subscription of 1.79 times during its three-day bidding window from September 23 to September 25.

Swastika Infra IPO listing Swastika Infra share price made a positive debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday. The stock listed at ₹200 apiece on both the NSE and BSE, against its issue price of ₹185, marking an 8.11% premium on its listing.

Swastika Infra shares hit 5% upper circuit after the listing at ₹210 per share on NSE.

The ₹160.88-crore initial public offering (IPO) received a total subscription of 7.60 times by the close of bidding on September 25. Investors placed bids for 4,81,50,288 shares compared with the 63,35,001 shares available for subscription. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 18.50 times, while the retail portion saw 5.39 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 3.22 times.

ArMee Infotech IPO listing ArMee Infotech share price made muted debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday. The stock listed on the NSE at ₹375, in line with its issue price. On the BSE, the shares opened at ₹368.85, reflecting a 1.64% discount to the issue price.

ArMee Infotech shares plunged over 16%, hitting an intraday low of ₹306.65 on NSE.

Its ₹300-crore initial public offering (IPO) received 2.44 times subscription over the three-day bidding period.

The issue attracted bids from investors across all categories. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 3.20 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) portion saw 2.24 times subscription. The retail category was subscribed 2.65 times.