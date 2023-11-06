New long-term growth story in Asia is India, not China, says Chris Wood of Jefferies
Christopher Wood, Global head of Equity Strategies at Jefferies, believes that the new long-term growth story in Asia is India, not China.
Christopher Wood, Global head of Equity Strategies at Jefferies, is bullish on India as he believes the new long-term growth story in Asia is India, not China.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message