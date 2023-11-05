Markets
New lottery: The human cost of F&O trade
Jash Kriplani , Aprajita Sharma 11 min read 05 Nov 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Summary
- Influenced by ‘experts’, retail traders are flocking to derivatives trading. Most lose their money
New Delhi/Mumbai: Mohit Mehta, a 32-year-old dentist in Mumbai, had been trading in the stock market since 2018. After incurring losses of nearly ₹4 lakh, he was left with just ₹20,000-30,000 in his trading account in March 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic surfaced in India. Being a medical professional, he could sense its severity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less