New lottery: The human cost of F&O trade

F&Os are derivatives contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset. Traders bet on the rise and fall of an index or a stock at a future date. All the futures and option contracts have an expiry day. While futures obligate you to buy or sell a contract at a pre-specified price and quantity on the expiry day, options give you the right but no obligation to buy or sell the contract. Future contracts carry higher volatility as its prices react in complete sync with the rise of the underlying asset. Most retail traders, therefore, opt for options—option premiums (or prices) are less volatile.

