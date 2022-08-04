This fintech stock rallies over 32,000% since July IPO before plunging to half in value2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 02:24 PM IST
- A little-known fintech stock saw its market value soar in recent days, but later dropped in half
A little-known Hong Kong company saw its stock market value soar in recent days, but later its price dropped in half. AMTD Digital's market capitalization surged above $450 billion in a 244% jump on Tuesday, but later the stock plunged 40% on Wednesday, reminding investors of the meme stock mania last year that drove record rallies in shares of companies such as GameStop and AMC.