Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  New Milestone! Sensex surges 600 points, Nifty surpasses 23,600 level to hit record high

New Milestone! Sensex surges 600 points, Nifty surpasses 23,600 level to hit record high

Livemint

Sensex surges 600 points, Nifty surpasses 23,600 level to hit record high

Sensex, Nifty reached a new record high on Tuesday, June 25.

Indian stock market: Market indices Sensex and Nifty touched a new record high on Tuesday's trading session. On June 25, the Sensex surged by 600 points, and the Nifty exceeded the 23,600 mark to reach new record highs. This rise was driven by strong trends in Asian markets and buying in blue-chip banks.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank crossed the 52,500 mark for the first time, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank showing the most significant gains.

