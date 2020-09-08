New norms for foreign listing soon

“Overseas listing of shares will likely provide Indian companies with an alternate route to access capital and will also bring exposure to a broader and likely more global investor base. Such listing will facilitate comparisons with global listed peers and may lead to accurate benchmarking and higher valuations. Some of the successful startups in the technology and internet sector, including companies commonly referred as unicorns, which may still not be profitable, maybe able to access larger pools of capital from overseas markets in developed economies," said Yash Ashar, partner and head of capital markets, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.