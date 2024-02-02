New Peak! Reliance Industries share price hits another record high; mcap hits ₹20 lakh crore
Reliance Industries' share price hit a record high on Friday with its market capitalisation crossing ₹20 lakh crore. Reliance shares rallied as much as 3.4 percent to a fresh high of ₹2,949.90 apiece on the BSE.
