New RBI rules may have killed India’s nascent-covered bond market

“The asset transfer guidelines prohibit asset transfer to an SPV unless it is a securitisation and upfront consideration is received in cash. This means asset transfers would be difficult for prospective covered bond issuers as the typical consideration from these SPVs is in the form of a guarantee for the covered bonds. This increases the difficulty of structuring covered bonds in their current form," the note said. Fintechs such as Zerodha backed Wint Wealth had started issuing covered bonds to retail investors. In a tweet, Wint Wealth announced that it was unclear about the impact of the guidelines on covered bonds and hence it would halt such issuances. However existing covered bonds would not be affected by these regulations. The firm which recently crossed ₹100 crores in assets under management said that it would instead focus on senior secured bonds. “These bonds are similar to covered bonds but they are not bankruptcy remote, so there are obvious differences in risks," said Ajinkya Kulkarni, co founder, Wint Wealth.