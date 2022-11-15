NEW RECORD: Sensex ends at all-time high on closing basis3 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 04:15 PM IST
- Banking stocks helped Sensex and Nifty finish higher
Buoyed by late session gains, Indian stock markets ended higher today, with Sensex rising 248 points to 61,872, its highest ever on a closing basis. The broader Nifty50 index finished at 18,403 - its third highest close ever. Global stocks were mostly higher today while Wall Street futures were higher on hopes of easing US-China tension after the American and Chinese presidents met during the G20 summit. That fed hopes for an easing of US-Chinese tension over security, trade, technology and human rights.