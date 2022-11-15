NEW RECORD: Sensex ends at all-time high on closing basis

“The strongest tailwind for equity markets globally is the peaking of inflation in the US and the possibility of a slower pace of rate hikes. In tune with this trend, CPI inflation in India, too, has declined to 6.7 % in October from 7.4 % in September. The decline in crude to $92 dollars is another positive. All these can take the Nifty to a new record, but in typical market characteristics, it may not happen when the consensus expects it to happen," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.