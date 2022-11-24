New rules for social media influencers to be out in December

“These days, young people make purchase decisions based on social media content put out by influencers. Unlike in the case of an actor endorsing a product in a television ad, it is difficult to figure out if the influencers actually use the products or not. Sometimes, people may not know the influencer, unlike in the case of actors; so, disclosure is going to be very important," the person cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

