New rules may pull rug out from India’s bid to boost bond market

While the proposed framework is designed to protect investors and is therefore being welcomed by some, a few of the proposals by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) could actually prove counterproductive and hurt liquidity, according to experts who spoke to Bloomberg. That’s because the sale of unlisted debt would be banned, platforms would be forbidden to sell privately placed corporate notes on to non-institutional investors soon after acquiring them, and trades would need to be settled via routes that today are not commonly used.