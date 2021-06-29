New Sebi proposal may spark flurry of ‘take private’ M&As

“Compliance with one body of law could bring the incoming acquirer’s holding to above 75% and perhaps even 90% (between 49% and 64% under the agreement(s) and 26% from the public shareholders); compliance with another body of law would force her down to below 75%; and the third body of law would not let the acquirer even attempt to reach 90% unless the holding is brought down to 75% (in situations where the acquirer seeks to delist under the delisting regulations, after the completion of the open offer)," the paper noted. “Such directionally contradictory transactions in a sequence pose complexity in the takeover of listed firms and dissuade an incoming acquirer from seeking to acquire control over listed companies."

