Zerodha, India's largest stock broking firm has shared some exciting features for new user on the app to help traders learn and invest better.

Taking to twitter, Zerodha said: "If you’ve opened your Zerodha account recently, you may not know about some of the cool features we have across all the Zerodha products and platforms."

Among the features is Nudges, where it helps traders avoid buying dubious stock or risky bets. "With Nudges, our aim is to help users avoid mistakes at the point of decision-making. We’ll nudge you when you’re about to make a mistake like buy dubious stocks, trade illiquid scrips, stocks with corporate actions etc. Here are a few Nudges that have helped users the most," Zerodha said.

With Good Till Triggered (GTT), traders can place long-standing orders. They can place a target and a stop loss for the stocks so that they don’t have to track the prices every day. The orders will remain active until triggered.

For traders trading in large quantities of scrips with freeze quantity, they may have to open the order window each time. With sticky order window, the order form remains open even after they place an order so that they can quickly place multiple orders.

Zerodha also has a positions analysis tool by Sensibull, where one can see Max loss, Max profit, Breakeven probability of profit, Greeks, IVs and much more on Kite, the trading app of Zerodha

Users can also change the price and expiry to see gains or loses.

Other features include popped out charts where traders can analyse charts, place, track orders and positions all from the same window, SIP options, fundamentals widget to track latest corporate actions and events alert feature and many others.

Zerodha is known its educational tweets related to the stock markets and trading, that might be helpful for investors, especially, the younger generation.

