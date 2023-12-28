New Year Stock Picks: Religare Broking lists Asian Paints, Eicher Motors among 5 top picks for 2024
New Year Stocks Picks: Religare Broking has listed Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, United Spirits, Mphasis, and Kotak Mahindra Bank as its top picks for this festive season.
The Indian stock markets are poised to end the year logging a double digit growth figures, despite witnessing a rollercoaster ride. In the first few months of 2023, markets were already struggling with geopolitical issues between Russia-Ukraine and inflation worries. Rising crude oil prices, slowdown in consumption, banking crisis in US, selling pressure from foreign investors as well as the Israel-Hamas conflict also impacted sentiments over the year.
