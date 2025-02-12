Markets
This new-age logistics player has turned profitable and is set to ride the e-commerce boom
Madhvendra 11 min read 12 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Delhivery, India's leading logistics player, has shown strong revenue growth. Despite its high EV/Ebitda multiple, recent profitability improvements and stock correction make it one to watch.
Logistics startup Delhivery has gained prominence amid the e-commerce boom in the country, boasting a strong infrastructure and a significant presence in the segment.
