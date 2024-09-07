Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  New-Age Tech Stocks | CarTrade Tech biggest weekly gainer, Zomato up 6%; D-Street experts pick Paytm for short-term

New-Age Tech Stocks | CarTrade Tech biggest weekly gainer, Zomato up 6%; D-Street experts pick Paytm for short-term

Nikita Prasad

  • New-Age Tech Stocks: CarTrade Tech emerged as the biggest weekly gainer among new-age stocks, rising eight per cent in the last five days, followed by Zomato and Mamaearth.

New-Age Tech Stocks: CarTrade Tech gained eight per cent this week and was the top gainer in the pack, followed by Zomato. (Image Credit: iStock)

New-age tech stocks such as Zomato, Nykaa, Mamaearth, FirstCry, Paytm, Policybazaar, among others, have lately generated a buzzing interest among D-Street investors, especially after significant volatility following their respective initial public offerings (IPOs). D-Street experts say a combination of improved performance, attractive valuations and profitability, strategic growth, and favourable market conditions has led to a positive outlook for these companies.

What are new-age internet companies?

New-age tech companies focus on innovative and high-growth areas. They often leverage modern technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain to create unique products and services. The companies are characterized by sudden growth, high market valuations, and significant potential for disrupting traditional industries.

India's top new-age tech firms operate in digital mapping, fintech, online marketplaces, food delivery services, logistics, gaming, and cloud computing. These firms include Awfis, Ola Electric, Digit Insurance, Mamaearth, Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm, FirctCry, Zaggle, RateGain, MapMyIndia, and Delhivery. In the last week, shares of Awfis and Nykaa surged the most among all new-age internet stocks.

New-Age Tech Stocks: CarTrade Tech led the pack this week, witnessing a rise of eight per cent in its stock price, followed by Zomato. (Infographic created y Prince/HT Media)

Stock price trend

In the first week of September, new age tech stocks generated

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.