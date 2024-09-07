New-age tech stocks such as Zomato, Nykaa, Mamaearth, FirstCry, Paytm, Policybazaar, among others, have lately generated a buzzing interest among D-Street investors, especially after significant volatility following their respective initial public offerings (IPOs). D-Street experts say a combination of improved performance, attractive valuations and profitability, strategic growth, and favourable market conditions has led to a positive outlook for these companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are new-age internet companies? New-age tech companies focus on innovative and high-growth areas. They often leverage modern technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain to create unique products and services. The companies are characterized by sudden growth, high market valuations, and significant potential for disrupting traditional industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's top new-age tech firms operate in digital mapping, fintech, online marketplaces, food delivery services, logistics, gaming, and cloud computing. These firms include Awfis, Ola Electric, Digit Insurance, Mamaearth, Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm, FirctCry, Zaggle, RateGain, MapMyIndia, and Delhivery. In the last week, shares of Awfis and Nykaa surged the most among all new-age internet stocks.

New-Age Tech Stocks: CarTrade Tech led the pack this week, witnessing a rise of eight per cent in its stock price, followed by Zomato. (Infographic created y Prince/HT Media)