New-age tech stocks: Nykaa, Paytm among top bets for Prabhudas Lilladher
- Based on technical research, Vaishali Parekh, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher has picked 10 new-age tech stocks that investors can look at
Many new-age tech companies recently took the IPO route to raise funds and made their way to the Dalal Street. While many were top brands that investors use in their lives on a day-today basis, others were smaller and lesser-known.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×