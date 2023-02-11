New-age tech stocks: Nykaa, Paytm among top bets for Prabhudas Lilladher

The stock has been in a sideways movement for some time, hovering between the large range of 630 and 525. The RSI has been on the rise, and we anticipate the stock to move upward to a higher range of 630 levels. As long as the price remains above 630, it is anticipated to rise further until it reaches the 700 level. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 690, keeping a stop loss of 490.