New-Age Tech Stocks: Ola Electric crashes 12% to log steepest weekly drop with Q2 results, CarTrade Tech biggest gainer

New-age tech stocks such as Paytm, CE Info Systems, Ola Electric, among others, witnessed rapid changes in their respective stock prices in the last five days when domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a subdued rally. This week, most new-age tech stocks registered losses and settled in red, while only a few outperformed the frontline benchmarks on robust buying interest.
New-age tech companies focus on innovative and high-growth areas. They often leverage modern technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain to create unique products and services. The companies are characterized by sudden growth, high market valuations, and significant potential for disrupting traditional industries.
