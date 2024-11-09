Hello User
Next Story
New-Age Tech Stocks: Ola Electric crashes 12% to log steepest weekly drop with Q2 results, CarTrade Tech biggest gainer

New-Age Tech Stocks: Ola Electric crashes 12% to log steepest weekly drop with Q2 results, CarTrade Tech biggest gainer

Nikita Prasad

  • New-Age Tech Stocks: Ola Electric crashes 12% to log steepest weekly drop with Q2 results, CarTrade Tech biggest gainer

New-Age Tech Stocks: Ola Electric crashed 12 per cent this week followed by Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) which dropped 11 per cent. (Paytm)(Shutterstock)

New-age tech stocks such as Paytm, CE Info Systems, Ola Electric, among others, witnessed rapid changes in their respective stock prices in the last five days when domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a subdued rally. This week, most new-age tech stocks registered losses and settled in red, while only a few outperformed the frontline benchmarks on robust buying interest.

New-age tech companies focus on innovative and high-growth areas. They often leverage modern technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain to create unique products and services. The companies are characterized by sudden growth, high market valuations, and significant potential for disrupting traditional industries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
