New-age tech stocks such as Zomato, Nykaa, Mamaearth, FirstCry, Paytm, and CarTrade Tech, among others, saw roller coaster rides in their respective stock prices this week. Some stocks snapped their winning streaks, while others outperformed the frontline benchmarks. New-age internet stocks have lately generated a buzzing interest among D-Street investors due to their attractive valuations and consumer-centric business mandate approach.

Deepinder Goyal-led food delivery giant Zomato is the biggest new-age gen stock by market value with a market capitalisation (mcap) of ₹2,41,090.10 crore. Zomato is followed by India's largest online insurance and lending platform, PB Fintech, which operates ‘Policybazaar’ and commands a cap of ₹82,729.23 crore. The map values are dated as of the last market session,i.e., September 13.

New-age tech stocks: Weekly price trend In the second week of September, analysts said Paytm, Zomato, Unicommerce eSolutions, and Brainbees Solutions (First Cry) had outperformed the frontline benchmark NSE Nifty 50. On the other hand, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns the beauty and personal care brand Nykaa Nykaa, Ola Electric Ltd and Delhivery have underperformed in the last five days.

‘’Zomato’s overall strategy reflects a strong focus on profitability and scaling across multiple verticals. The food delivery segment remains the core of its business, where Zomato has achieved steady growth, reaching 13 per cent GMV growth in USD terms by the end of FY24. The company’s margin improvements are notable, with its EBITDA margin projected to expand from 0.3 per cent in FY24 to 15.1 per cent by FY27, reflecting operational efficiencies and higher average order values,'' said Sonam Srivastava- Founder at Wright Research.

CarTrade Tech was the biggest weekly gainer, leading the new-age tech pack with a stellar rise of 11.78 per cent, followed by Brainbees Solutions which rose 8.79 per cent and C.E. Info System which gained 4.56 per cent.

What are new-age internet companies? New-age tech companies focus on innovative and high-growth areas. They often leverage modern technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain to create unique products and services. The companies are characterized by sudden growth, high market valuations, and significant potential for disrupting traditional industries.