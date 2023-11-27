comScore
Newgen Software board approves bonus issue of 1 share for every 1 share held
Newgen Software board approves bonus issue of 1 share for every 1 share held

For the September quarter, Newgen Software's net profit jumped 59% year-on-year to ₹48 crore

Newgen Software board on Monday approved a bonus issue of 1 share for every 1 share held. “Recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up bonus equity share of 10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of 10 each held by the Members of the Company as on the Record Date," the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.

This will reportedly be the company's first bonus issue of shares.

Newgen Software board approved the increase in authorized share capital of the company from 110,10,00,000 to 180,10,00,000.

For the September quarter, the company's net profit jumped 59%  year-on-year to 48 crore.

The company's revenue from operations also increased about 30% to 293 crore in the reporting quarter from 226 crore a year ago.

About Newgen Software: Newgen is the leading unified digital transformation platform provider with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities.

(This is a breaking story. Kindly refresh the page to read the latest updates)

Updated: 27 Nov 2023, 11:48 AM IST
