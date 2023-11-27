Newgen Software board approves bonus issue of 1 share for every 1 share held

Newgen Software board on Monday approved a bonus issue of 1 share for every 1 share held. “Recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up bonus equity share of ₹10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each held by the Members of the Company as on the Record Date," the company said in a BSE filing on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will reportedly be the company's first bonus issue of shares.

Newgen Software board approved the increase in authorized share capital of the company from ₹110,10,00,000 to ₹180,10,00,000.

For the September quarter, the company's net profit jumped 59% year-on-year to ₹48 crore.

The company's revenue from operations also increased about 30% to ₹293 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹226 crore a year ago.

About Newgen Software: Newgen is the leading unified digital transformation platform provider with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities.

