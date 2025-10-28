Newgen Software Q2 Results: Firm reports 11% YoY revenue growth; profit surges 16%

Newgen Software Q2 Results: Newgen Software Technologies Limited has announced a robust performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, with significant growth in both revenue and profit.

The company reported a revenue of ₹401 crore, marking an 11% increase compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, according to an exchange filing. Profit after tax also saw a substantial rise, reaching ₹82 crore, which represents a 16% year-on-year increase.

The company's financial results, disclosed during a board meeting held on October 28, 2025, highlight the continued momentum in Newgen's business operations.

What drove Newgen's Q2 revenue? A key driver of this growth was the company's subscription revenue, which saw a notable 20% year-on-year increase, amounting to ₹126 crore. Newgen's strategic focus on expanding its annuity revenue streams, which include ATS/AMC, support, and cloud/SaaS and subscription licenses, collectively contributed ₹234 crore to the total revenue.

Furthermore, revenue from the sale of products and licenses came in at ₹74 crores, and the revenue from implementation and others was at ₹93 crores.

Newgen's performance was further bolstered by its success in securing new business, with 15 new customer logos added during the quarter. This expansion reflects the company's effective market penetration and its ability to attract new clients across diverse geographies.

Also Read | Tata Capital Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Tata Group company to declare earnings today

The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Diwakar Nigam, emphasised the importance of these new acquisitions, noting that they are expected to facilitate further scaling in new markets and strengthen Newgen's position in mature markets.

In addition to its financial achievements, Newgen received several accolades during the quarter. The company was recognised as a "Strong Performer" in the Forrester Wave™ Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2025, and was featured in the Forbes Asia Best under a Billion issue for the second consecutive year. These recognitions highlight Newgen's industry leadership and its commitment to innovation in digital transformation solutions.

Also Read | Bata India’s chase for growth continues after a rough Q2

Newgen's strategic initiatives are also focused on deepening its presence in key verticals such as banking and insurance. “We are deepening our presence in the Banking vertical and working on building customer journeys in private enterprises. In Insurance, beyond customer journeys, we are also moving into Policy Administration System (PAS), which should help with large deal acquisitions and widen our presence in these segments. We are committed to accelerating our AI-first approach in our products and solutions and continuously investing in the same," said Virender Jeet, CEO.