Newgen Software share price crashes over 6% after Q1 results; details here

Newgen Software share price tanked over 6 per cent in intraday trade on the NSE on Thursday, July 17, after the mid-cap IT company announced its June quarter (Q1FY26) results. Newgen Software share price opened at ₹1,094.90 against its previous close of ₹1,091.40 and crashed 6.30 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,022.60. Around 2:05 PM, the IT stock traded 5.88 per cent lower at ₹ 1,027.20. Equity benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.16 per cent down at 25,173 at that time.

Newgen Software Technologies Q1 results Newgen announced its June quarter earnings during market hours on Thursday, July 17. The IT firm reported a 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its Q1FY26 consolidated profit to ₹49.72 crore from ₹47.57 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹320.66 crore, up nearly 2 per cent against ₹314.72 crore in Q1FY25.

“In Q1, Newgen recorded revenues of ₹321 crore. It reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹50 crore. The momentum and interest across our solutions in different markets is maintained, and we won 12 new logos during the quarter across geographies," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies.

"Our subscription revenue growth is also getting back on track now and witnessed a 19 per cent YoY growth,” said Nigam.

Virender Jeet, CEO of Newgen Software, said the company's strategic focus remains on AI-led transformations and building resilient client relationships.

"The AI-led use cases are driving deals across all verticals. Our products, like Marvin for task automation and Harper for client conversations, are designed to deliver cost-effective and efficient value while prioritising transparency and governance," said Jeet.

Newgen Software Technologies share price trend Newgen Software shares have been under strong pressure this year, falling almost 40 per cent year-to-date. On a monthly scale, the stock is down 12 per cent in July so far, and it looks set to extend losses to the second consecutive month.

The stock hit its 52-week low of ₹758.20 on 7 April after hitting a 52-week high of ₹1,798.90 on 15 January this year.

