Smallcap IT stock locked at 5% upper circuit to hit 52-week high after net profit rises 44% in Q3FY24; do you own?
Newgen Software Share Price: On Tuesday, shares of Newgen Software opened at ₹875 and surged over five per cent to to hit its new 52-week high mark of ₹898.60.
Newgen Software Share Price: Shares of IT software firm Newgen Software Technologies Ltd were locked at over five per cent upper circuit to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹898.60 on the BSE, after announcing its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) earlier today.
