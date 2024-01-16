Newgen Software Share Price: Shares of IT software firm Newgen Software Technologies Ltd were locked at over five per cent upper circuit to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹898.60 on the BSE , after announcing its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) earlier today.

Newgen Software Technologies' net profit rose 44 per cent in the December quarter at ₹68.3 crore, compared to ₹47.3 crore in the year-ago period. The software company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹324 crore, registering a growth of 27 per cent, compared to ₹255 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The revenue growth was driven by strong growth in banking and financial services across geographies. In the APAC region, Newgen Software won an order of ₹9 crore from one of the leading universal banks in the Philippines.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 35 per cent on a sequential basis to ₹77 crore compared to ₹57 crore. The margin came in at 23.8 per cent, up 440 basis points compared to 19.4 per cent in the preceding September quarter.

“In the nine month period ending December 2023, Newgen has demonstrated strong growth in revenues led by India and EMEA. We are witnessing tremendous opportunities in the Lending and Trade Finance space. We have also maintained robust profitability and strong cash flow generation highlighting the financial strength and resilience of our operations,'' said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman, Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies.

Newgen Software said the deal sizes have increased by around 40 per cent in the last year, driven by strong demand, more comprehensive solution offering and ability to tap into tier-1 accounts. The net sash from operating activities stood at ₹193 crore for the nine-month period ending December 2023.

‘’With the launch of NewgenONE Marvin we are excited to bring generative AI capabilities to our customers. NewgenONE Marvin is set to further accelerate low code capabilities with faster and smarter application development, automation of customer journeys as well as help in building better customer engagement frameworks." said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

Newgen Software Share Price Today

On Tuesday, shares of Newgen Software opened at ₹875 and surged over five per cent to to hit its new 52-week high mark of ₹898.60 against a previous close of ₹855.85 apiece on the BSE. Shares settled five per cent higher at ₹898.60 apiece on the BSE.

Last month, global brokerage firm Jefferies raised target price on the stock. Jefferies maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Newgen Software Technologies and raised the target price to ₹1,740 per share, based on 35x PE, implying a PEG of 1.3x, from earlier ₹1,275.

The brokerage said it was more confident on Newgen’s growth outlook and raised its revenue estimates by 2-3 per cent and EPS estimates by two-four per cent. “We expect Newgen to deliver a strong 26 EPS CAGR over FY24-26E," Jefferies said.

